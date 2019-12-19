Aussie stars Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson are both being sued for sharing paparazzi photos on their Instagram accounts.
E! News reports that Hemworth is being sued for posting a paparazzi photo of himself filming his latest movie, Isn't It Romantic
Meanwhile, Wilson is facing a huge fine for sharing photos of herself filming her comedy caper The Hustle.
Liam and Rebel could have to fork out USD$150,000 for the infringements.
Getty
In other news it is being reported that the Hunger Games actors divorce with songstess Miley Cyrus is turning nasty.
The former couple are now moving through divorce proceedings which could see them reunite at a status conference at the Stanley Mosk courthouse, California, on January 21.
Liam Hemsworth has reportedly his new model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks to his parents
Instagram
Meanwhile Miley has moved on with Aussie star, Cody Simpson.
Instagram
"It's sure to get interesting," a source told US publication Life & Style.
"Miley and Liam haven't really spoken since they called it quits and the tension has been brewing."
Adding that Liam “still holds a grudge” against Miley for “flaunting her fling” with Kaitlynn Carter before the split was even announced.