And Willow isn’t kidding - they are SUPER simple to make, with just three ingredients! Sharing her recipe for four pies, she writes: ‘1 can of Condensed Milk, Juice of 2 lemons 🍋🍋 -combine ingredients together. Stir till combined and chill. Facebook - you’ll love it!
You can now make lemon tart pies in your pie maker
And you only need 3 ingredients! - by Nikki Black
Who doesn’t love a lemon tart? Thick, creamy, lemony filling with a crispy pastry base - it just doesn’t get better! Well now one clever home cook has revealed her super simple recipe for making lemon tart PIES - all in her $29 Kmart Pie Maker!
Sharing her delicious pies to the awesome Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia page, member Willow posted how she whipped up the amazing treat.
Willow writes: ‘Lemon Tart Pies! I’m deeply sorry for those of you who are trying to lose weight or not gain any by being a member of this page, BUT I just had to share my AMAZING lemon 🍋Tart pies! So very quick and easy!’