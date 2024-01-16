Rime is the youngest individual Grammy winner... she was 14 years old when she won her first two awards in 1997. She was also the first Country artist to win Best New Artist.. Getty

"In fact, I've had abnormal paps since I was 17, and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place," Rimes candidly shared.

However, at her recent appointment, Rimes received her unfortunate diagnosis. After consultation, Rimes said that her doctor decided to do a Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) to remove the cells.

Rimes perceives this experience as an important reminder to stay on top of her health, and hopes her fans will do the same.

"I've always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different," she wrote.

"I think it's important to share what we are going through with one another, and on another level, for me, as someone who has a platform to be able to raise awareness for issues such as psoriasis, mental health and now, women's wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection.

"So, ladies, please don't put off getting your annual pap. My men, too… make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear."

Rimes married her husband, Eddie Cibrian, in 2011.

Rimes finished her health update with a message expressing her hope that through sharing her story, more open conversations with surface.