Lou and Laurie first met in 1992. They later married in 2008 and remained together until Lou's death in 2013.

One aspect of the experiment included feeding the machine a collection of Lou's writing, songs and interviews, resulting in an algorithm that in essence, allows Laurie to talk to the AI version of Lou.

She can type in prompts which will then trigger an AI Lou to begin "riffing" written responses back, in both prose and verse.

“I mean, I really do not think I’m talking to my dead husband and writing songs with him – I really don’t. But people have styles, and they can be replicated," she said.

As amazing as this project is, Laurie revealed to The Guardian that it doesn't work perfectly every time.

"Three-quarters of it is just completely idiotic and stupid. And then maybe 15% is like, ‘Oh?’. And then the rest is pretty interesting. And that’s a pretty good ratio for writing, I think," she said.

The two married in a quiet ceremony in Colorado on April 12, 2008.

The experiment started back in 2020 when she was working with the Machine Learning Institute and Sia Furler Institute in Adelaide.

"They made algorithms out of things I’ve said and written, creating a writing machine made from my vocabulary, pace and style," Laurie wrote in her exhibition description.

"They did the same with Lou Reed, my partner for 21 years. These are activated by writing short phrases. The engines then write in those styles, which can also be combined or put into prose," she added.

While the I'll Be Your Mirror exhibition is free, Laurie will also be doing an In Conversation event via live stream on March 6. The tickets cost between $30 and $39 and allow the audience to talk to the artist and writer about art, artificial intelligence, and more.