Lauren with her six kids Supplied

Growing Up

Once the teenage years hit you are of course still needed but there is a definite change. I treasure my time with my older children, but it is harder to come by and what we do together is also very different to when they were young.

Lauren with her father Bert Supplied

Unconventional Upbringing

I remember as a child my parents were so busy, but they always put my brother and I first and made sure we had their full attention when we needed it. Sometimes it meant talking to Dad on the phone while he was in the middle of his radio show. I often had something important to tell him that couldn’t wait and he always made time. He would also call Mum in the commercial breaks of any TV show he was doing to check in with her and make sure we were all OK at home. Mum was the same, she would put anything she was doing on hold and sit and play Barbies with me, or when I was older, take me for a hot chocolate before school so I could offload my teenage problems. My parents always made me feel special, and no matter what was happening, we came first.

Lauren with her baby Supplied

The Little Things

Sometimes family time for us is big holidays and special days out, but it is also walking to the park together or having one of the kids tag along for the supermarket run. I really try to make the most of our time together, and I always drop what I am doing to sit with Perla and Alby on my lap, because I know these years fly by and one day, I will have a perfectly clean house and I will miss all of the chaos.