Lady Gaga Before Plastic Surgery

In a 2011 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Gaga discussed not wanting to have anything done for the wrong reasons, stating: “I have never had plastic surgery, and there are many pop singers who have. I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification.”

She insisted that she’d never encourage her fans to change their appearance to meet unrealistic beauty standards. “And how many models and actresses do you see on magazine covers who have brand-new faces and have had plastic surgery, while I myself have never had any plastic surgery? I am an artist, and I have the ability and the free will to choose the way the world will envision me.”

Lady Gaga Before & After Pictures

If you look at old photos from 2004 to 2006, she looks incredibly beautiful with her natural hair colour and fresh face. But her features have transformed over the years, which had some people questioning what happened to Lady Gaga. Let’s take an in-depth look at her changes and how she gracefully answered awkward questions from the press!

Nose Job (2008 to 2009)

Stefani Germanotta AKA Lady Gaga is proudly Italian, but she admitted to feeling insecure about her nose when she was younger. In 2010, she confided in Cosmopolitan Magazine about being bullied in school, confessing: “I had a very big nose, very curly brown hair and I was overweight – I got made fun of.”

Hollywood can pressure even the greatest superstars into altering their appearances to meet the industry’s demands, and Lady Gaga was no exception. She told The Mirror: “Before my first single ever came out, it was suggested I get a nose job, but I said, ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose. If people wanted me to look like a sexpot, I would look like the opposite.”

Lip Fillers & Facial Fillers (2013)

In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Lady Gaga spoke candidly about her addiction to facial fillers after getting hip surgery. “I’ve never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections.”

Lady Gaga had fillers injected into her lips, nose, cheeks, and around her eyes to give her a more youthful look. She openly told Howard Stern: "I’m telling you, I wasn’t exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, ‘Oh, let’s go see my girl’ and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvederm, and then leave."

Eventually, a concerned friend of hers pointed out that she was getting hooked on the habit, and this knocked some sense into her. “A photographer friend was like, ‘Gaga, I love you but if you don’t stop injecting s**t in your face, I’m going to just kill you’.”

Boob Job (2015)

Rumours of breast augmentation started buzzing when she wore a beautiful strapless dress at the Grammy Awards four years ago. Though her boobs look amazing, we can’t help but chalk it up to an invisible push-up bra that accentuates her curves in her outfits. Notice how her breasts freely move around during her performances, which makes it unlikely that they’re made of silicone!

Is Lady Gaga A Guy?

This outrageous rumour began with a sketchy blog entry, which then escalated when people spotted Lady Gaga’s ‘bulge’ during a 2009 performance. That same year, Radio DJs at Fox FM Australia jokingly asked about the controversial topic, asking: “Where are we at right now with the tiny penis issue, Lady Gaga?” Laughing it off, she responded: “My little vagina is very offended. I’m not offended, my vagina is offended.” She’s done lots of interviews to deny the claims with a sense of humour, and we can’t help but appreciate how she takes it all in stride.

Behind The Mask

Gaga recently starred in the film A Star Is Born alongside (now ex-boyfriend) Bradley Cooper as her co-actor and director. To achieve his vision of an authentic performance, he convinced Lady Gaga to ditch the use of cosmetics during their shoots.

She shared the experience with The LA Times, saying: “I remember very, very well, I walked down the stairs from my house before we filmed the screen test for A Star Is Born, and Bradley had a make-up wipe in his hand and he put his hand on my face and he went like this, and there was make-up, but just a little bit and he said, ‘I want no make-up on your face’.”

Despite the awkwardness, she believed it improved her acting performance by adding a touch of vulnerability. “It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels – that was real, I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach.”

Keeping It Real

Before you give Bradley all the credit for telling Lady Gaga to go au naturel, it might surprise you how often she’s been sharing her bare face on Instagram since 2016. On her 30th birthday, the songstress-turned-actress posted a photo of herself without makeup on Twitter! While she’s known for her absurd outfits and glamorous looks, her fans love her whether she’s all dolled up or dressed down.

Born This Way

Lady Gaga has always been honest with her Little Monsters, and we appreciate how open she is about her struggles with pain, depression, and body image. She’s unapologetic about her flaws, using them as fuel for personal growth, artistic expression, and making music. This goes to show that Lady Gaga is more than a superstar – she’s a relatable role model that we can look up to for feeling beautiful inside and out!

