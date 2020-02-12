RELATED: US report: Lady Gaga's anguish: 'Bradley Cooper has broken my heart'

Who Is Lady Gaga Dating? Does Lady Gaga Have A Husband?

As of October 20, 2019, the ‘Mother Monster’ (as her fans affectionately call her) is officially single! Lady Gaga announced her new relationship status via an Instagram story where she referred to herself as a ‘single lady’, sparking speculations that her most recent relationship had ended earlier that week.

Has Lady Gaga Ever Been Married? Has Lady Gaga Ever Been Engaged?

Gaga’s never had a husband, but she did come close on two occasions. She was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney who she was engaged to for a year and in a relationship with for a total of five years. Their split was discussed in the documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

In early 2019, Lady Gaga announced that talent agent Christian Carino was more than her boyfriend, he was her fiance. It was a short-lived one, and the couple broke up right before the Oscars just a month later.

Why Did Lady Gaga’s Engagements End?

In Gaga: Five Foot Two, the performer revealed that she and then-fiance Taylor were fighting a lot. It’s implied that Kinney was threatened or emasculated by her success – just like Gaga’s previous boyfriends. She announced the split in an emotional Instagram post.

When Carino and Gaga called off their engagement earlier this year, a source said that there was no big story. Their relationship had just run its course. “It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” revealed the insider.

Were Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Ever An Item?

After the success of A Star is Born (and an Oscars performance BRIMMING with chemistry), fans and the media both speculated that Lady Gaga and co-star Bradley Cooper were secretly dating. Interestingly enough, both Gaga’s and Cooper’s long-term relationships ended shortly after the movie was released.

However, Gaga has repeatedly denied rumours that they were ever a thing, much less the cause of each others’ breakups. Around the same time, Gaga also had to fight off speculations that she was getting closer to Jeremy Renner who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Renner split with his then-wife (and the mother of his child, Ava) in 2014.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper singing together after starring together in A Star is Born Getty

Who Is Lady Gaga’s Boyfriend Now?

Based on an Instagram story that Lady Gaga posted in mid-October, it seems that the Star is Born actress is single yet again. However, based on past relationship trends (and the fact that she’s a major catch), we suspect that Gaga won’t be single for very long!

Who Else Has Lady Gaga Dated In The Past?

While talking about her split with Taylor, Gaga dropped the name of two of her ex-boyfriends in Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this," the star said.

Matt is Matthew Williams, the former creative director of the Haus of Gaga, Lady Gaga’s creative team. They dated from 2008 to 2010. ‘Luke’ probably refers to Luc Carl, a bar owner Gaga had an on-and-off-again relationship since 2005. Their relationship picked up again and ended in 2010.

Most recently, Gaga was linked to audio engineer Dan Horton. Unfortunately, the two called it quits at some point – prompting Lady Gaga’s ‘I’m single’ Insta story.

How Long Did Lady Gaga Date Her Newest Boyfriend? Where Have The Two Been Spotted Together?

Horton and Lady Gaga were first rumoured to be dating in July 2019, when they were spotted kissing and laughing at an LA restaurant. Gaga also took Horton as her date to the Pasadena Daydream Music Festival in early September. They split sometime in October 2019, so they dated for around three months.

Why Did Lady Gaga And Her Recent Boyfriend Split?

Since the news of the Gaga-Horton split just broke, there have been no reports – confirmed or otherwise – of why the seemingly happy couple decided to call it quits. Stay tuned!

Let’s Play A Love Game

Lady Gaga is a talented singer, mesmerising performer, and beautiful soul. While she hasn’t found a life-long partner just yet, she still has her friends, family, and millions of adoring fans to lean on.

RELATED: 'We thought she was dead': Lady Gaga takes terrifying fall off stage