The pair were spied kissing on New Year’s Eve and were recently seen cosying up at a Miami holiday house.

Wearing a loose robe and minimal makeup, Gaga looked completely at ease with her new man, sparking speculation she’s looking to settle down.

During an interview about her makeup line in December, the performer revealed that starting her own family was a priority.

“I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies, and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories,” Lady Gaga told Harper’s Bazaar US.

