After decades based in the UK, Kylie's homecoming last year meant she would be able to spend more time with family.

"She wants to see more of her family in the times when she isn't travelling, and so she will use Australia as her base," a source told UK outlet The Mirror.

Her family all live in Australia, including her parents Carol and Ron, siblings Brendan and Dannii, and her nephew Ethan, Dannii's son.

But Paul's family are based in the UK, where he has been the creative director at British GQ and GQ style magazine since 2001.

Kylie's relationship history

It's fair to say that Kylie, aged 54, has previously been unlucky in love.

Prior to Paul there's been a string of over lovers that didn't last the distance.

British actor Joshua Sasse was 20 years Kylie's junior, but the two feel quickly in love, getting engaged within six months of meeting.

However the relationship lasted only 18 months, with cheating suspicions between Josh and an actress leading Kylie to end the engagement.

The man before Joshua was Spanish model Andres Velencoso, whom Kylie was with for five years.

The two met when filming and advert for her fragrance in 2008.

They split in 2013, with work pressures and conflicting schedules as the given reasons behind the breakup.

Other men Kylie dated included French actor Olivier Martinez and 'bad boy' James Gooding.

But the relationship that we all wish never ended would be the three year love affair Kylie had with her Neighbours co-star, Jason Donovan.

It was the stuff of soap fans' dreams, when Ramsay Street's Scott and Charlene fell in love for real.

Kylie and Jason played the Erinsborough sweethearts back the late 80s and 'reunited' to film a scene in the Neighbours finale in 2022.

