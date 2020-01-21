Tegan faced court on Tuesday Facebook

At the time of the incident, Police told Tegan that she would be detained for a mental health assessment for her own safety when she hit the female constable in the head with an open palm and caused immediate pain, according to the documents.

Kyle had also opened up to officers, saying Tegan had previously attempted self-harm and the officers had seen a series of worrying text messages on his phone from her earlier in the morning of the incident stating "U are a coward", “you are the worst”, “I hate u” and “so it’s on you” before they decided to detain her.

Kyle has been dating Tegan since last year Getty

In court, defence lawyer Greg Goold asked for an adjournment so Kynaston could prepare to apply for the matter to be dealt with under section 32 of the mental health act instead of the criminal justice system.

Registrar Craig Cooke granted the adjournment and Kynaston will return to court for a section 32 application hearing in Waverley Local Court on April 14.

Tegan - who is the director of communications for the Sandilands' King Kyle company - has been dating Kyle since last year, following his split from Imogen Anthony.