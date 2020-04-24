Kyle Sandilands finally admits why his marriage REALLY ended
Kyle gets candid.
Shock jock Kyle Sandilands has spoken out about why his relationships never seem to last.
The 48-year-old spilt from his girlfriend Imogen Anthony last year, a decade after his marriage to Tamara Jaber ended in divorce.
On Thursday's Kyle and Jackie 'O' Show, the host deliberated over what he's done wrong in the past, saying he's been guilty of self-sabotaging his relationships by being emotionally distant.
"That's what I do. I think I shut down quietly as time goes on. And then you just drift apart, drift in different directions," Kyle confessed.
When it came to why he and his wife Tamara split in 2010, Kyle confessed that his tendency to shut down may have caused things to go wrong.
"I probably didn't pay much attention to the other half back then. I was younger, I was driven mainly by work and I was like: 'Oh yeah, I've got a girlfriend, got a wife. Ticked that box, move on'," Kyle admitted.
Kyle Sandilands and Tamara Jaber during 2007 TV Week Logie Awards.
Getty
He explained that there was "no real fight" that led them to break up, but instead they both simply drifted apart.
"We probably never dealt with any issues either because of the non-arguing. She kept things to herself, she kept things to herself, and you just drift apart," he sighed.
Kyle married the Scandal'us singer in 2008, but the pair parted ways just two years later.
The radio star is currently dating his personal assistant, Tegan Kynaston.