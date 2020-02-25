RELATED: The truth behind Kyle and Imogen split

Who Is Kyle Sandilands?

Kyle Dalton Sandilands was born and raised in Wynnum, Brisbane, and if he’s to be believed, had a difficult childhood. His parents, Peter and Di Sandilands, divorced when Kyle was ten. This divorce affected Kyle deeply, and it may have been the reason for his acting out as a teenager.

His first radio gig was as a driver, but by beefing up his resume a bit to impress higher-ups, he managed to land himself better jobs. Kyle would eventually become a co-host on Austereo’s night-time Hot 30, and despite his clearly self-centred and self-serving personality as observed by producers, found himself slowly gaining fame.

Kyle didn’t just stick to radio. He also had a number of television stints, particularly on reality shows. He was in the one and only Australian Celebrity Big Brother, landing himself in third place. Kyle then became a judge on Australian Idol in 2005, only to get sacked in 2009 due to his controversial and crass remarks on the show itself. He became a judge on both Australia’s Got Talent and The X-Factor afterwards.

Of course, you can’t talk about Kyle without mentioning his most successful gig: The Kyle and Jackie O Show. The radio show started out on 2Day FM in 2005, but moved to the rival station KIIS 106.5 in 2014. It continues to be successful throughout the years despite all the controversies that surrounded it – which are mostly due to Kyle’s antics.

Kyle’s marriage to singer Tamara Jaber in 2008 was short-lived, as the couple split in 2010. But during Kyle’s 40th birthday celebration, he met model Imogen Anthony. Despite the 20-year gap between them, they hit it off and had been together for eight years before their very recent breakup.

Who Is Chris Sandilands?

Chris Sandilands is Kyle's distinctly less famous brother. He leads a very active and sporty lifestyle and is an avid motorbike rider, though it screeched to a grinding halt when a motorbike accident happened in 2017. He had to be airlifted out to the hospital and was put in an induced coma, as Kyle narrated: “He’s in ICU, he’s still critical and they’re going to wake him up...the good news is they can’t see any bleeding on the brain.”

The horrifying accident came mere months after the death of their father Peter, who had been battling cancer. Kyle had a strained relationship with his dad, but he was thankfully able to repair his relationship with him before he died. Both Chris and Kyle visited him before Kyle left on a trip, as doctors had mentioned that he was close to passing.

Chris’s pelvis was shattered in the accident, and his arm and eight of his ribs were broken. After two operations, Chris had to recover in a wheelchair for six months. Thankfully, he was able to make a full recovery. A year after the accident, Chris surprised his big brother Kyle in the studio for his birthday with a special gift: a rap he wrote himself!

Chris founded his own clothing line, Wide Open Industries, which caters to people with similar sporty interests – like wakeboarding, scuba diving, and waker skiing. Unfortunately, it seems that the company is currently out of commission as its website is down.

Given his active lifestyle, Chris has a much fitter body that Kyle, though you can certainly see the similarity in their faces. Despite leading quite different lives, the two brothers do seem to have a good relationship with each other. There was a time that Chris actually lived with Kyle and Imogen!

What’s Next For Chris And Kyle

It certainly seems that the brothers have built a solid relationship, despite everything that their family’s endured through the years. Who knows, Chris’s rugged good looks may capture the right person’s attention, and catapult him to fame like his brother.

