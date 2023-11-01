In news that is sure to surprise and delight both doughnut lovers and vegans alike, Krispy Kreme has launched a new range of vegan doughnuts down under.

Hitting Krispy Kreme and 7/11 stores nationwide from today, the new donuts have been highly anticipated by the half-a-million-strong vegan community in Australia.

