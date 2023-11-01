In news that is sure to surprise and delight both doughnut lovers and vegans alike, Krispy Kreme has launched a new range of vegan doughnuts down under.
Hitting Krispy Kreme and 7/11 stores nationwide from today, the new donuts have been highly anticipated by the half-a-million-strong vegan community in Australia.
WATCH NOW: How to make Cookies and Cream Donut Muffins. Article continues after video.
Whilst just two percent of Aussies follow a vegan diet, the new 'vegan-friendly' doughnuts have been made with everyone in mind, crafted to offer the same great taste and freshness Krispy Kreme is famous for, without the use of animal-derived ingredients.
Head of Marketing at Krispy Kreme ANZ, Aimee Cutajar said that the business was "thrilled" to be releasing vegan doughnuts, with Marketing Area Lead at 7-Eleven Australia Adam Jacka sharing these sentiments.
"A growing number of our customers have a vegan or plant-based diet, so we are thrilled to be stocking the new Krispy Kreme vegan-friendly range."
Which flavour will you be trying first?
Krispy Kreme
These delectable new treats come in two mouthwatering flavours - the ultra-indulgent Fudge Brownie Bliss and the ever-so cosy Apple Custard Crumble.
The Fudge Brownie Bliss comes in a shell-shaped doughnut and is generously filled with rich brownie batter, complete with delectable choc icing and sprinkled with choc biscuit crumbs.
On the lighter side of things, the Apple Custard Crumble is another shell-shaped doughnut and is filled with creamy apple custard, complete with spiced icing, and dunked in vanilla biscuit crumb.
You'll have to get in quick - the Fudge Brownie Bliss won't be on the menu forever!
Krispy Kreme
Sadly the Fudge Brownie Bliss will only be available to taste test until December 4th, but the Apple Custard Crumble doughnut has joined the Krispy Kreme menu permanently.
For those who don't live close by a Krispy Kreme or 7/11, the donuts will also be available to order online at krispykreme.com.au