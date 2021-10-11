Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Lightweight Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner from Kogan for $399
Originally $599, Kogan has dropped the price of the Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin by 33.39%, so you can shop it for just $399 here and you'll save $200.
Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven from Kogan for $99
With 50% off the Kogan 12L 1800W Digital Air Fryer Oven, which was originally $199.99, you can score it for just $99 - saving yourself a total of $100.99. Shop it now here.
Kogan 18 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler from Kogan for $189
With the Kogan 18 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler you'll save $110, with the price, originally $299, down by 36% to just $189. Shop it here now.
Kogan 58" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Android TV™ (Series 9, TU9210) from Kogan for $619
As part of the sale you can nab the Kogan 58" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Android TV™ (Series 9, TU9210) for just $619. With 22% off, you'll be saving $180.99 from the original price of $799.99. Shop it here.
There are so many other deals on offer right now, and you can check them all out here. Happy shopping!