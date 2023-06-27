Kmart have remained tight lipped about the product recall so far. Getty

"The power cord may detach where it meets the inline switch, exposing live wires," the ACCC reported.

"There is a risk of serious injury or death from electric shock or electrocution."

"Electric shock incidents associated with this defect have occurred."

Do you have one of these lamps in your home? Kmart

The ACCC is now advising anyone with lamps with the key codes 42245209 and 42328384, with batch codes 33/15 to 51/18, that were sold between January 1st, 2016, and December 31st, 2019 to immediately stop using them.

Purchasers are then encouraged to disconnect the lamp from the main power and cut the cord safely.

If you are affected you can return your recalled lamp for a refund or brand new one at your nearest Kmart or K Hub store.

For more information, you can contact Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125, Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm AEST, or visit www.kmart.com.au