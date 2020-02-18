Princess Diana 's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer , is reportedly converting to Judaism, which is the faith of her fiancé, Michael Lewis.

According to The Sunday Times, a pal has claimed that the 29-year-old is "taking religious instruction" as she prepares to marry her fashion tycoon boyfriend, who at 61, is 32 years her senior.

The couple are believed to have got engaged just before Christmas, according to The Sun.

“She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key,” a source spilled to the Daily Mail.