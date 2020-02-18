According to The Sunday Times, a pal has claimed that the 29-year-old is "taking religious instruction" as she prepares to marry her fashion tycoon boyfriend, who at 61, is 32 years her senior.
The couple are believed to have got engaged just before Christmas, according toThe Sun.
“She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key,” a source spilled to theDaily Mail.
Kitty is said to be converting to Judaism as she prepares to marry Michael Lewis
Getty
South African-born Michael is a chairman of the South African retailer Foschini and is said to be worth $152 million. He is father to three grown-up children from his previous marriage.