Chocolate can be considered one of life's great joys. A true soul food, if you will. And the team at Nestlé have made it just that little bit more exciting with the upcoming release of the KitKat Milkybar.

That's right! Iconic chocolate brands KitKat and Milkybar have collaborated to launch an all-new white chocolate wafer flavour. Combining the creamy Milkybar smoothness with the classic KitKat crunch and snap, Aussies will have access to the white chocolate goodness from April in 7-Eleven stores nationally.

WATCH: Nestlé unveils vegan KitKat. Article continues after video.