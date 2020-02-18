RELATED: Which Game of Thrones Character Are You In The Office?

Who Is Kit Harington?

Kit Harington is an English actor best known for his role as Jon Snow on the groundbreaking series Game of Thrones. Growing up as a theatre kid, he loved performing and eagerly wanted to pursue a career in acting. At the age of 24, he landed the part as Jon Snow and well, the rest is history.

Who Is Rose Leslie?

Scottish actress Rose Leslie has appeared in shows like Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, and most recently The Good Fight. But none of the characters she’s played chalks up to the strong-willed, red-headed wildling on GoT – Ygritte (commonly misheard as Ingrid). From seasons two to four, Rose worked closely with her handsome on-screen lover, Kit Harington, whose irresistible charm won her over in real life.

Kit and Rose’s Relationship

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie chose to keep the relationship very private from the beginning. But despite their best efforts to keep it a secret, the media and their co-stars easily picked up on the budding romance. Let’s take a look back on how it all began!

How They Met

In 2012, Rose and Kit were introduced on the set of Game of Thrones and clicked right away. Kit told Vogue Italia, “We hit it off very quickly when we first met and I think that reflects on-screen.” After watching that iconic cave love scene, how can we deny that?

Falling In Love

In Iceland, love was in the air and the sky as Kit and Rose watched the colourful Northern Lights side by side. Kit defines this as the moment he fell in love with Rose. In his interview with Vogue Italia, he labelled this as his favourite GoT memory: “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love.”

Moving In Together

In 2016, the pair decided to take their relationship to the next level by moving in together. On The Late Late Show, Kit expressed that it was difficult to part ways with the mate he lived with for 10 years. Despite this, he’s happy he gets to move in with his other best friend – Rose. Aww!

Living together poses new challenges for any couple but Rose had another thing coming for her. As a man who loves celebrating April Fools’, Kit pulled a prank that involved a refrigerator and a realistic, decapitated wax head. Needless to say, his girlfriend was not pleased and didn’t talk to him for days.

The Engagement

After a year of living together, Kit bent the knee and asked for Rose’s hand in marriage with a classic cut, solitaire diamond ring. He originally planned for the proposal to be where they fell in love in Iceland but he couldn’t hold it off any longer. In an interview with TV Week, Rose shared that Kit popped the question in the English countryside instead and it was “highly romantic.''

Unlike other celebs who announce their engagement on social media, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie posted it on the ‘Forthcoming Marriages’ section in the newspaper. They invited around 200 guests to their wedding by sending out letters with Jon Snow stamps from the limited Game of Thrones collection.

The Wedding

It’s safe to say their special day was nothing like ‘The Red Wedding’ episode. On June 23, 2018, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recited their vows at Church Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. In her stunning ivory dress designed by Elie Saab, Rose looked incredibly beautiful.

Kit’s brother, John, was his best man and couldn’t help but throw in a certain famous quote from Game of Thrones during the reception. He wrapped up his best man’s speech with: “Looking at the woman you're marrying, it shows you do know something, Jon Snow.” That reference was sure to make wedding guest co-stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams laugh.

Fun fact: Kit called up the GoT producer to tell him to cancel an entire workday so that his friends on the show could come to the wedding.

Cheating Rumours

A few months into the marriage, rumours began surfacing that before Rose even became Kit Harington’s wife, he was already unfaithful. Olga Vlasova is the Russian model who came forward and claimed that she had an affair with Kit when he visited Luxembourg. She leaked photos of what appeared to be Kit Harington naked and asleep in bed. Kit Harington’s rep denied the rumours and expressed: “He has never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlasova.”

Kit Enters Rehab

When the highly acclaimed Game of Thrones ended this year, Kit chopped off his signature locks and took some personal time off for himself. He had difficulty in dealing with the end of the series that he was a part of for an entire decade. He grew increasingly anxious about the future and coped with alcohol until checking himself into a wellness retreat.

In an interview with Esquire, Kit shared: “My final day of shooting, I felt fine … I felt fine … I felt fine … then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit…Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just f—-g broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again.”

Kit is reported to be doing a lot better after giving himself a much-needed break from work. His wife, Rose, stayed supportive and understanding throughout his healing process. He’s since returned to their London home – feeling healthier and happier moving forward.

Going Strong

Despite cheating and breakup rumours, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are still going strong. They celebrated their first anniversary a few months ago surrounded by relatives and friends. The couple hasn’t started a family of their own just yet, but Kit is hinting at the possibility of having kids in the future. He told inStyle that he looks forward to being a dad one day, calling it the most important job he may have.

While Kit had a hard time accepting that Game of Thrones is over, there’s something, or rather someone, who keeps him going. He told GQ Australia, “I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her.”

