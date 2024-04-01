The King considers Kate the daughter he never had.

“Charles has always held Catherine in huge regard as his daughter-in-law, and now they have quickly become close friends and confidants.

“The King understands her pain in a way that even Prince William can’t.”

Indeed, when Kate went public with her cancer diagnosis last month, Charles was quick to issue a statement of support.

“[I am] so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” he said via a Clarence House spokesperson.

In a touching revelation made by UK newspaper The Sunday Times, it was shared that Charles was often seen “toddling in his robe down the corridor” to visit Kate while they were both receiving treatment in The London Clinic.

King Charles visited Kate's hospital bed when they were both in The London Clinic.

Shortly before Kate released the video revealing her diagnosis to the watching world, she enjoyed a private lunch with her father-in-law.

“They would have had lots to discuss and share,” a source tells The Sun. “The King left his lunch feeling very emotional. They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter.

“There is no doubt there is a lot they can share and can use each other for support during their own deeply personal cancer battles.”

Last week, Charles, Kate and both their families jetted to Sandringham Estate to spend the Easter break. At press time, it was expected that Charles and Queen Camilla would make a public appearance at their traditional Easter Sunday church service, pending his health.

Advice from Kensington Palace was that Kate, William and their children would likely remain out of sight.

“The King is feeling OK since beginning treatment in January and taking each day as it comes,” says a source.

“Of course, he wishes he could be out and about more, but he is heeding doctors’ warnings and resting as much as possible. Kate has only just begun her chemotherapy and Charles is encouraging her to take her time before she gets back out there.”

