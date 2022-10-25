On Tuesday morning The King will officially accept the resignation of Liz Truss and appoint Sunak as her successor Getty

The first prime ministerial audience for King Charles was held with Liz Truss the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and, as the head of state, it is The King’s duty to appoint the head of His Majesty's Government.

Before King Charles formally offers Rishi Sunak the opportunity to form a new government and become prime minister, he will hold an audience with Liz Truss who will officially provide her resignation.

Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 44 days in office and became the shortest-serving leader in UK history.

Once The King has appointed Rishi Sunak as the new leader, the Court Circular records that "the Prime Minister kissed hands on appointment", although this is for ceremonial purposes and no kissing of hands actually takes place.

Liz Truss was appointed prime minister at Balmoral Castle by Queen Elizabeth, just two days before her death.

Appointing the new leader was the late monarch’s final constitutional duty.

King Charles is traveling back to London after spending the weekend at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. This is the first time he has visited the estate since the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Rishi Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister and youngest prime minister for more than 200 years at 42 years old.