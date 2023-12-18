Kimberley Cooper is giddy with happiness – and it’s all thanks to the unmissable sparkler now sitting on her ring finger.

The former Home and Away star has announced her engagement to American businessman, Bryan Croker.

In an exclusive interview with New Idea, Kimberley, 43, tells us that she’s still on cloud nine – and doesn’t think she’ll be floating back to earth anytime soon!

