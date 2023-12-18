EXCLUSIVE: Home and Away's Kimberley Cooper "I'm engaged!"
The former Summer Bay star has found the man of her dreams...and is planning the wedding of the year!
Kimberley Cooper is giddy with happiness – and it’s all thanks to the unmissable sparkler now sitting on her ring finger.
The former Home and Away star has announced her engagement to American businessman, Bryan Croker.
In an exclusive interview with New Idea, Kimberley, 43, tells us that she’s still on cloud nine – and doesn’t think she’ll be floating back to earth anytime soon!
Kimberley shares that she and Bryan, 42, picked her gorgeous ring together. It features a 3-carat cushion cut ruby, surrounded by 0.4 carats of diamonds.
“I wanted something unique and very me,” Kimberley tells New Idea from the Los Angeles home she shares with Bryan, the COO and CFO of a film and television distribution company.
“Bryan and I actually picked it together with our friend and jewellery designer, Jonny Ritz. I love that it’s dramatic and kinda rock ’n’ roll.”
Bryan and Kimberley are already in wedding planning mode!
Bryan, from Westford in Massachusetts, popped the question to Kimberley during a romantic dinner at home. He recreated elements from their first date into his proposal – right down to their meal!
“Our first date was in his kitchen with drunken noodles, bacon-wrapped shrimp, and dumplings from his favourite Thai place,” Kimberley shared on Instagram.
“He proposed with our favourite Thai food from that first date in our kitchen (really my kitchen now) where we fell in love. ”She then paid tribute to her new fiancé, telling Bryan, “You are the personification of ‘worth the wait’, my love.”
Kimberley won a TV Week Logie Award for her role as Gypsy in Home and Away.
Kimberley came to fame starring as Gypsy Nash in Home and Away.
Fans couldn’t get enough of Gypsy’s roller-coaster romance with Will (Zac Drayson) – with their characters memorably welcoming their daughter, Lily, on the side of the road!
She quit the soap in 2002 and moved to the US. She briefly returned to Summer Bay in 2011 but in recent years has focused her attention on writing plays, television, and movie scripts. She was previously married to Nick Sacco from 2010 to 2013.