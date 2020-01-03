Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West Getty

Kim also took to her social media account with over 62.8 million followers to retweet tweets from US politician Bernie Sanders and The New York Times regarding the bushfires that show no signs of abating.

While some were thankful for bringing awareness to the disaster, others were quick to criticise the star – who, combined with husband Kanye West, has a reported net worth of $AU880 million – for not taking meaningful action. He sister Kylie Jenner is the wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with a net worth of $AU1.4 billion.

"omg yes woke queen! are you going to stop flying your private jets to the grocery store tho?" one asked?

"Donate some money then," tweeted another.

Another wrote: "Please consider this when you and you're loved ones are flying in and out of cities/countries in private jets like it is nothing..."

It comes after residents of Cobargo heckled the Prime Minister when he visited their bushfire-stricken NSW town yesterday. Scott Morrison said they are "very raw" having "suffered great loss".

According to 7 News, angry locals confronted him, calling him an "idiot" and saying their town on the south coast was a "forgotten corner of NSW".

At least one firefighter also refused to shake his hand, while a woman asked, "how come we only had four trucks to defend our town?"

"You won't be getting any votes down here, buddy," one man shouted. "You're out, son!"