In Kanye's version of the phonecall, it appeared that Taylor was giving Kanye permission to call her a "bitch" and use the lyrics: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that bitch famous. God damn, I made that bitch famous."

However, the entire phone call was leaked online last week and it shows that Taylor only approves of Kanye using the lyrics: "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex."

There was no mention of calling her a "bitch" or of using a naked wax figure of Taylor in his music video.

In 2016, Kim releasing a file on Snapchat that made the Shake It Off singer appear less than honest. And it sparked a furious rebuke by Taylor - who said it was grossly misleading and a misrepresentation of the truth.

Responding to Taylor's negative response to a line about her in Kanye's song Famous, Kim apparently wanted the world to believe that the young singer wasn't really as blindsided by the lewd and crude lyric as she claimed, and in fact appeared to privately endorse the song before its release.

Audio that purports to represent a phone conversation between Kaye and Taylor includes the blonde singer reacting to some of the lyrics in a seemingly positive way.

At the time of the song's release, Taylor's rep stated she had never been contacted for approval and "cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."

Later during her Grammy Awards speech, she seemed to hit out at Kanye's suggestion in the song he made her famous, saying, "I want to say to all the young women out there—there are going to be people along the way who will to try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame."

Taylor has lashed back at the audio leak, saying it has "falsely painted me as a liar" and raged against what she calls "character assassination" - explaining that Kanye promised to play her the full song, and never did.

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song?" she asked - pointing out that no such video exists, because the conversation never happened.

On a episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris Jenner told her daughter she should ring Taylor and settle their differences.

"Thank you or your lovely advice," Kim told her mother, "but I'm not going to take it."