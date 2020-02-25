RELATED: Seven Creative and Unique Birthday Party Ideas For All Ages

Planning the Party

The Guest List

Starting with your guest list helps frame the whole party. It will dictate your choice of date and venue, catering and food, games, entertainment, and most importantly, your budget. A good rule of thumb is that for kids six and under, you invite his whole class. However, kids seven and older may want to invite only their close friends instead.

The Theme

Picking your kid’s party theme can help narrow down your choice of venue and entertainment. The birthday kid definitely has an idea of what kind of theme he or she wants, so getting them involved is a great idea. Keep in mind their age and gender – what teenage girls will probably be a lot different from what young boys are into.

The Date & Venue

Start by confirming the date with your kid’s best friends – the birthday wouldn’t quite be as fun without them! Next, reserve the venue. These can be commercial venues, but it can also be the local park or pool.

Most venues have contact information available on their websites or social media. Make sure to iron out the details with them for what you can and can’t do during the party.

If you’d prefer a house party instead, a nearby party shop is the best place to get balloons and other party needs. They may even offer decoration packages for your kid’s party themes.

Food & Catering

Most venue party packages come with food and catering, so make sure you discuss any dietary needs beforehand. Some kids party venues in Sydney, such as Inflatable World, may even allow you to bring your own food.

If you’re having a home party instead, focus on food that is easy to prepare and even easier to clean up.

Games and Entertainment

Games are the heart of a kid’s birthday party. You want to keep these simple but fun for toddlers and younger kids, and more stimulating for older kids.

You can also hire party entertainers that suit the theme such as guest superheroes or princesses, or go for all-around options like magicians or clowns. For older kids, they may just want to sit back, play some games, or even just watch movies.

Kids Party Ideas

For the best kids’ parties in Sydney, check out this list of party ideas and themes!

Superhero Party

Whether indoors, your local park, or in a commercial venue, a superhero party can be done anywhere and everywhere. Just don’t forget the superhero, it wouldn’t be a superhero party without one. We recommend Superhero Inc's amazing party packages!

Princess Party

Being a princess is what every little girl dreams of, and her special day can be made even more special when she has a Disney Princess to celebrate with her. Whether it’s Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, or other princesses, Superhero Inc still has your back. Hiring a Disney Princess or two has never been easier.

Inflatable Party

Inflatable houses are fun and safe for growing kids, and bouncing around is the perfect way to burn all that cake energy.

Inflatable parties are great, whether brought to your own backyard or booked in the public park. Jumping Castles can be hired for a day, installation and sanitation included, and are a perfect thing to build your birthday theme on.

If you want to take things up a notch, you can book your party at Inflatable World Oz. With their huge indoor inflatable playgrounds, this maximum activity area is perfect for kids bursting with energy. Do note that you’re going to have to bring your own food and decor so make sure to add that to your checklist.

Game Night

A gaming console can keep preteens entertained for hours on end, just add in some food and you're good to go. Both home-made snacks and takeout make this a very budget-friendly way to celebrate a birthday.

If you're tired of video games, board games and tabletop games can make this even more special, with games like Dungeons and Dragons growing ever more popular with kids of all ages. Board games stimulate creativity and are fun for kids, teenagers, and adults alike.

Animal Themed Party

Educational and fun, animal-themed parties are great for curious minds. Shark Party brings that experience right to you with their mobile party. With a wide variety of animals from turtles, sharks, and even blue yabbies, they’re sure to amaze both kids and parents!

And if that sparks a newfound love for aquatic animals, picking up a pet is a great way to teach kids about responsibility. It can be as easy as searching for “fish centres near me” or stopping by West Ryde Aquarium to pick up the perfect aquatic friend.

