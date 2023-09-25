The wartime comedy C*A*U*G*H*T has been an absolute labour of love for Kick Gurry.

Not only is the Aussie part of the star-packed cast that includes Sean Penn, Matthew Fox, and Susan Sarandon, as well as Bryan Brown, Erik Thomson, and Lincoln Younes, but he also wrote and directed the series!

WATCH NOW: C*A*U*G*H*T Official Trailer. Article continues after video.