Kick Gurry is charting uncovered territory in new series C*A*U*G*H*T
Here's everything you need to know about his brand new original series...
- by
New Idea team
The wartime comedy C*A*U*G*H*T has been an absolute labour of love for Kick Gurry.
Not only is the Aussie part of the star-packed cast that includes Sean Penn, Matthew Fox, and Susan Sarandon, as well as Bryan Brown, Erik Thomson, and Lincoln Younes, but he also wrote and directed the series!
WATCH NOW: C*A*U*G*H*T Official Trailer. Article continues after video.
Kick tells New Idea he began writing the show back in 2019 but didn't complete it until after the pandemic.
Describing the six-episode series as being "extremely ambitious," Kick says they took "on a lot" to get things right.
"There was a moment, the beginning of the fifth week, where I got to set, and the entire prisoner of war camp had flooded," he recalls.
"We were a foot underwater and thinking, well, we can't shoot, so that day was a very difficult one."