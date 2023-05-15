KFC's Original Mashies. Supplied

For those that have yet to try them, the Original Mashies are a deep-fried mashed potato ball coated in the Colonel's signature herb and spice mix. They're available in a half-dozen or full-dozen pack and served with a side of gravy.

KFC Australia's Chief Marketing Officer Sally Spriggs commented on the excitement surrounding the menu relaunch.

"We're always looking to delight KFC fans by introducing tasty new feeds or bringing back fan favourites, which is why for the first time in 12 years, Original Mashies will be available on menus nationwide."

"After being reintroduced as a test last year to restaurants in Tasmania for a limited time, fans across the country have been vocal in calling for the Original Mashies' return, but get in quick as you never know when they'll be back again."