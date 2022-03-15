For $75 a head, guests will be served 11-courses of decadence and fine wines to match all sprinkled with the la di da treatment. And, making sure the profits go to a good cause, KFC is donating 100% of the profits to its charity partners: The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia, and Whitelion.
The 11-course menu will feature a decadent selection of dishes all inspired by and showcasing authentic KFC menu items and ingredients, including:
- Supercharged Wings – Cooked over a bed of charcoal, these are not only supercharged but beautifully charred wings
- Potato and Gravy – Blink and you’ll miss it! This dish is a marvel to behold as the gravy candle (yes, that’s right!) melts, dip your potato bun into the “wax” and enjoy
- Tongue Twister – Don’t be shy, there are no rules here! Pick up your plate and lick off the Colonel’s face to relish the flavours of Kentucky Fried Chicken, tomato, lettuce and Pepper Mayo
- Twister Sister – A fresh take on our Twister, this one comes with pearl barley risotto, sundried tomato, pumpkin, and last but not least our Chicken Tenders
- Popcorn Chicken – It’s the Popcorn Chicken our fans know and love paired with celeriac soup, mushroom gnocchi, and basil topped off with an edible floral garnish
- La Di Da Drumstick (aka Fried Gold) – Our iconic Original Recipe drumstick dusted with quinoa and gold
- Our Chocolate Mousse – Dipped in nitrogen, these mouthfuls of scrummy chocolate mousse are ‘oh-so-good’ and will literally melt in your mouth
To find out what else is on the menu, fans should sign up to the waitlist by heading to the website.
To nab a seat at this one-of-a-kind Degustation, fans will be asked to explain which KFC dish they think is worthy of a la-di-da degustation.
The lucky winners will thens be contacted if they have landed a spot from 23 March 2022.
All the details, including location and sitting details, will be shared with guests once they’ve confirmed their reservation... Bon appetite!