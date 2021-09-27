Kerri-Anne's comments section was soon filled with messages of love.
Aussie entertainer Rhonda Burchmore lent her support, penning: "Sending big love to you beautiful girlfriend xx."
Meanwhile, Morning Show host Kylie Gillies shared three heart emojis: "❤️❤️❤️."
Kerri-Anne announced the sad news that her mother had passed away back in May this year.
At the time, the 78-year-old uploaded a video of Grace dancing and in good spirits.
"This morning we lost our beautiful dancing queen, always elegant and graceful," Kerri-Anne penned.
"She is now up there dancing with dad and John."
The tragic loss came just a few years after the death of Kerri-Anne's beloved husband John Kennerley, who passed away in 2019, after he suffered a tragic fall which left him paralysed.
In a Mother's Day letter via The Daily Telegraph, Kerri-Anne spoke of how her mother landed the title 'Dancing Queen', as she was always the life of the party.
"You could really groove and everyone loved you for it. You were named the Dancing Queen. You always loved to dance, in fact you met Dad at a Saturday night dance."