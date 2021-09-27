Kerri-Anne has paid tribute to her mother on what would have been her 100th birthday. Instagram

Kerri-Anne's comments section was soon filled with messages of love. Aussie entertainer Rhonda Burchmore lent her support, penning: "Sending big love to you beautiful girlfriend xx." Meanwhile, Morning Show host Kylie Gillies shared three heart emojis: "❤️❤️❤️."

Kerri-Anne announced that her mother had passed away back in May this year. Instagram

Kerri-Anne announced the sad news that her mother had passed away back in May this year.

At the time, the 78-year-old uploaded a video of Grace dancing and in good spirits.

"This morning we lost our beautiful dancing queen, always elegant and graceful," Kerri-Anne penned.

"She is now up there dancing with dad and John."

The tragic loss came just a few years after the death of Kerri-Anne's beloved husband John Kennerley, who passed away in 2019, after he suffered a tragic fall which left him paralysed.