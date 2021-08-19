Their 1984 nuptials was the first one ever held at the iconic venue, but in the footage, all eyes are drawn to the absolute bliss on their faces.

It's also as 80s as one can get with Kerri-Anne styled in puffed sleeves, a big billowing dress, and a long veil.

The presenter captioned the monumental moment with a sweet message about wanting to share something positive during these difficult times.

"Sharing a very special day, John and my wedding anniversary. We were the first to ever be Married at the Opera House in 1984. Such wonderful and happy memories," she began her message.

"It makes me smile, and I also hope it does for you in these tough times," she finished.

"It makes me smile," Kerri said of the video. Instagram

Kerri-Anne's famous friends eagerly flooded the post's comment section with endearing messages about the family video.

Sally Obermeder wrote, "So beautiful KAK. How special ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," and Patti Newton simply shared, "Beautiful ❤️❤️."

Hugh Sheridan opted to reminisce about their trip to Dubai together and John's train room.

"Awww I love this. So much love to you. John was always so kind to me, I loved his train room, and the fence 🙌 so many memories, especially our trip to Dubai together. Thank you for sharing this, sending you much love and hugs one day! XXX H," penned the actor.

Kerri's sweet post was flooded with comments. Instagram

In 2019, Kerri-Anne opened up about adjusting to living without the love of her life.

Sitting on the Studio 10 couch with Angela Bishop, Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand, and Denise Drysdale, she thanked them and other well-wishers for their support.

"It was a shock because I thought I would really have John for many, many, many years to come, and a lot of things happened very quickly, so it was a terrible shock," she confessed.

She continued to explain how it feels to live without the man she spent 35 years of her life with.

"After he had the accident, there was always next, get breathing, get eating, which wheelchair do you get, which rehab, so there was always a next, and all of a sudden there was no next.

"You're in this black hole, it's so dense, not even light can get out.

"But that said John and I have been a team for too many years, so many years and we were always together, we thought as two and now there's only one."

