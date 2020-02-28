Kate Middleton attended a SportsAid event in London on Wednesday. Getty

The Duchess of Cambridge got into the sporting sprit.

"The crucial role that parents and caregivers play in our children’s lives cannot be underestimated.

"For all of you here, you go, and have gone, above and beyond the call of duty; you’ve committed your time and devotion to nurturing your children’s exceptional talents. And as a parent, I have a huge admiration for you and I know just how complex and time-consuming your role is.

"You are simultaneously the transport and logistics managers, nutritionists, laundry service, psychologists, financiers, and crucially, the ones that provide love, support and encouragement when things are tough.

She swapped her heels for Marks and Spencers runners.

A patron of SportsAid, Kate also delivered a speech about the importance of parents and guardians in their child's sporting success.

"You may not always feel appreciated, or sometimes even noticed on the sidelines, in the car park or sitting high in the stands. But I am so proud that SportsAid recognises how key your role is and that they understand the challenges and worries you face.

"On behalf of SportsAid, I'd like to thank all the parents and guardians who have played, or are playing, their part in developing this country’s young sporting talent.

The royal even gave taekwondo a go.

"Finally, I know this is an incredibly exciting but daunting time for many of SportsAid’s young athletes, so I’d like to wish the best of luck to all those aiming to participate in the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year. We’ll all be cheering you on."

The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013.