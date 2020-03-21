Kenny Rogers has died of natural causes, his family has announced on Twitter
Country music star Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81, his family has announced on Twitter.
Writing on the social media platform on Saturday, they confirmed he passed away on Friday night from natural causes.
“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81,” the Tweet read.
The American singer-songwriter is famous for hits including The Gambler and Coward of the County.
These are just two of Kenny Roger's 21 songs to reach number one on the country music charts.
His duet with Dolly Parton, Islands in the Stream, also spent six weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard charts in 1982.
Outside of his raft of number one hits, Kenny was an actor, an entrepreneur and a father of five children. He was married five times.
The full statement:
"The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81.
Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.
In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music.
His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.
Chart-topping hits like The Gambler, Lady, Islands In The Stream, Lucille, She Believes In Me, and Through the Years are just a handful of Kenny Rogers' songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.
Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the "Favorite Singer of All Time" in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.
The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.
They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."