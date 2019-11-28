-
Kendall and Kylie Jenner publicly humiliated in LA
They were booed in the most savage way
Kendall and Kylie Jenner may want to choose a new footy team to support after the sisters were booed at a recent NFL game in Los Angeles.
WATCH: Kendall Jenner gets BOOED AT Los Angeles Rams game
Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, showed their support to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, however fans of the team weren't so pleased to see the cashed-up pair at the game.
During the match against the Baltimore Ravens, the reality TV stars had their faces splashed onto the big screen at the LA Memorial Coliseum, which was when fans took offence.
Kendall and Kylie
Kendall seemed to enjoy the game with her pals
They were showcased as part of a segment called "Who's in the Rams House" where famous attendees are filmed enjoying the game.
But when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars were spotted, "boos" from the crowd echoed around the stadium.
Talk about awkward!
Crowds turned on the sisters when they were featured on the big screens
The model posed for snaps during the game
The sisters were also ridiculed on Twitter, as people who were at the game took delight in mocking the famous pair.
One person wrote: "Well, the Rams lost, but at least Ravens and Rams came together as one in the stadium to boo Kendall Jenner."
Another added: "My favorite part of the Rams game tonight is watching the Jenners get booed at [crying laughing emoji]"
Wiz Khalifa enjoyed the game
Quavo and Saweetie were spotted watching the game
A host of celebs were at the game, including rappers Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Saweetie.