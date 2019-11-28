Kendall and Kylie Getty

Kendall seemed to enjoy the game with her pals Instagram

They were showcased as part of a segment called "Who's in the Rams House" where famous attendees are filmed enjoying the game.

But when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars were spotted, "boos" from the crowd echoed around the stadium.

Talk about awkward!

Crowds turned on the sisters when they were featured on the big screens Instagram

The model posed for snaps during the game Instagram

The sisters were also ridiculed on Twitter, as people who were at the game took delight in mocking the famous pair.

One person wrote: "Well, the Rams lost, but at least Ravens and Rams came together as one in the stadium to boo Kendall Jenner."

Another added: "My favorite part of the Rams game tonight is watching the Jenners get booed at [crying laughing emoji]"

Wiz Khalifa enjoyed the game Instagram

Quavo and Saweetie were spotted watching the game Instagram

A host of celebs were at the game, including rappers Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Saweetie.