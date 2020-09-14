Is Aussie singing legend Keith Urban about to join The Masked Singer in 2021?
WATCH: Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman perform a surprise concert for fans
When the hit reality TV singing show returns next year, it could be with an all-new judging panel.
Sources tell New Idea that producers want to add some A-list celebrities into the mix.
And Keith Urban is at the top of their wish list!
Country music superstar Keith (pictured) could be joining the cast of The Masked Singer.
Image: Getty
“The show is fun, but it runs the risk of becoming stale if everything stays the same,” reveals an industry insider.
“New blood will invigorate things ... Keith would be a fantastic fit.”
Wonder what current judges (pictured left to right) Dave Hughes, Jackie O and Urzila Carlson think about the news?
Image: Channel 10
The country crooner, 52, is very familiar with singing competitions.
He was a coach on the first season of The Voice and did a three-season stint on American Idol.
Adds the source: “He and Nicole [Kidman] are planning on staying in Australia for a while, so it would be a pretty good gig for him."