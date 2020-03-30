Keith Urban is celebrating the birth of the first child of his close pal and fellow country singer Maren Morris.

US singer Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd - also a country singer - welcomed baby boy Hayes Andrew Hurd into the world on March 23.

Keith 'discovered' Maren and helped launch her career when he invited her onto his 2016 Ripcord world tour, catapulting the young crooner into stardom.

"I loved her voice, the first time I heard it," Urban told Harper's BAZAAR.

"Loved her voice. Loved her songwriting, the sound of the record. I could tell she had this really particular artistry. It wasn't like anybody else. I just loved it. I wanted to take her out on tour right away."