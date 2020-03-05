Katy Perry has confirmed she is expecting her first child with partner Orlando Bloom in an Instagram Live video. Instagram

This will be the first child for Katy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, who shares nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

This will be the first child for Katy with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, who shares nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Katy Perry

“Cause I’ve never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” the American Idol judge sings in the chorus of the tune. “No, I’ve never worn white/But I’m standin’ here tonight/Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.'”

The singer sent the rumour mill into overdrive after she was seen cradling a visibly bump in her new music video. Katy Perry

She continued: "See us in 60 years with a full family tree."



The songstress also appears in a floral outfit in the video reminiscent of Beyonce's pregnancy announcement when she revealed she was expecting her twins, Sir Carter and Rumi.

When the full music video was released this afternoon AEDT time, a new clip revealed a still of Katy cradling a very obvious baby bump.



During an Instagram Live after the music video premiered on YouTube, the I Kissed A Girl singer said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Getty

“I’m late,” she said. “But you already knew that,” she added.

Revealing that her due date is some time around the US summer, the singer continued: “There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album.

Perry said she and her Pirates of the Caribbean star hubby can’t wait for the arrival of their little one.

“We’re excited and happy,” she said.