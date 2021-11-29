Kate recently caught up with former co-star Ray Meagher. Instagram

Kate landed the role of Sally Fletcher at just 8 years of age and played the part for 20 years, before departing in 2008.

She also made a brief return in 2013.

Kate has hinted about wanting to reprise her role, admitting she will “always feel attached to Home and Away...

“The day I walk back onto a film set will be a very happy one.”

The star previously told The Herald Sun that her move from television to radio was partly to rid herself of her Sally Fletcher label.

"Of course, I know I got the job on Merrick and Rosso because I was that girl from Home and Away.

"I think to start with I had planned to have a break and give everybody a break from me but I'm not sure that has happened. Instead, it has been 10 years of reshaping this career of mine," she said.