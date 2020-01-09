The once awesome foursome have been torn apart Getty

‘I'm not a huge fan of the royals but imo Meghan is a toxic person alienating Harry from his family.’

Another wrote: ‘Ok I hope this is big coincidence but it’s Kate’s Middleton’s birthday tomorrow.’

Team Meghan couldn’t contain their glee, with one raving, ‘And you know what makes this Harry & Meghan business sweeter? Tomorrow is Kate Middleton's birthday.’

Wrote another: ‘Kate Middleton is going to wake up tomorrow to EVERY NEWSPAPER with Meghan’s face on it ON HER BIRTHDAY. This could not have been timed more perfectly!!!’

The news comes after the revelation that Meghan had apparently not been invited to Kate’s birthday.



The Duchess of Cambridge turns 38 on January 9, and has already marked the occasion with a number of pals, however, she hasn't celebrated with Harry and Meghan.



William and Kate were spotted last weekend walking to church at Sandringham, the home of their country getaway Anmer Hall, with a number of friends who are celebrating early with the Duchess.



According to Express.co.uk, Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, the Duke’s lifelong friend Thomas Van Straubenzee, and the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmodeley, have all been celebrating with the couple.

Whether or not Meghan and Harry’s announcement was deliberate, the drama comes at a bad time for Kate. There have recently been renewed fears about her health, as she has appeared looking frail.

‘She’s working herself to the ground and skipping meals an awful lot,’ a source this week told US magazine Star.

‘As much as he tries not to nag her, William’s gently pointing out it’s time to do something about this bad habit.’

Things are currently very raw between William and Harry. Even before Harry’s shock announcement, William was reportedly seeing red over Harry and Meghan’s Christmas break in Canada.

The couple were believed to have splashed the cash while on vacation and spent well over five figures.

‘There’s a lot of ill will over the getaway, not only because Harry and Meghan shunned the royal family over Christmas, but because it was said to have cost five figures,’ a source told US publication OK!

Kate is looking towards an unhappy birthday Getty

The palace insider claims that William made it clear that the vacation won’t be funded by the taxpayers or the Windsors.

‘He’s long felt that Harry and Meghan are careless with money and their latest excursion is further proof. He’s asked them countless times to scale back on their spending by taking fewer trips and simplifying their lives, but they never do,’ the source claims.

‘It’s no secret that things have been frosty between the foursome lately so William’s warnings are just adding to the fodder to an already tense situation.’

And in their latest statement it appears Harry and Meghan have finally decided to do their own thing and become financially independent as they step back from royal duties.

‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,’ the couple said.

‘We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

But despite the conciliatory words towards the monarch, it remains to be seen if Harry and Meghan will ever be reconciled with William and Kate. Or if they will pick up the phone to wish her a happy birthday.

The royals have yet to comment further on the birthday controversy.