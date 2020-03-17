The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton proved that she is just a regular mum after she was spotted out shopping with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family have been staying at their country home Anmer Hall and on the weekend Kate and the children were spotted at the nearby King’s Lynn Sainsbury’s.

Royal fan and founder of Ugly Duckling Creation Kate Carter revealed that the children were very well behaved as they shopped.

"She was with the children, and she looked lovely. She is absolutely beautiful, and the children were beautiful. They were so well behaved," Kate told Hello.

"I noticed Charlotte first as she had the beautiful green jacket on that she wore at Christmas. Then I saw Kate, who had Louis in her arms and I thought 'Am I the only one seeing this?' I couldn't believe it was happening."