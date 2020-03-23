Kate Middleton has shared three delightful throwback snaps of herself and her family, along with a heartwarming message for Mother’s Day. Getty

In the never-seen-before snap of George and Charlotte, the youngsters are being carried by their parents, Wills and Kate, in what appears to be a race during a family fun day.

A follow-up throwback snap shows Kate as a baby being held her mother Carole Middleton, who is the spitting image of her daughter.

In another delightful retro pic, a young Prince William and Prince Harry sit alongside their mother, the late Princess Diana.

Kate wrapped up her touching Mother’s Day tribute by sharing a gorgeous photo of a handmade card crafted by her eldest son, Prince George.

The cute card features a crepe paper floral arrangement in a yellow paper vase with a heart, which is positioned on top of a colourful checkered background.

Kate’s recent post comes after it was announced George and Charlotte will be home-schooled this week, as part of their school’s new measures to help curb the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Express, Kate and Wills’ two eldest children will be taking time away from Thomas’s School in Battersea, as the school introduces “remote learning”.

The school reportedly implemented distance learning as a precautionary measure, with no one at the school – staff or pupil – testing positive for the virus.

Thomas’s has four schools, in Battersea, Clapham, Kensington and Fulham, and while several students were reportedly tested, no one has received a positive result for COVID-19.