If anyone could make an afternoon getting stuck into the garden look glamorous, it would be Duchess Catherine. Getty

In a royal first, Duchess Catherine, ever the creative, joined forces with the Chelsea Flower Show, where she created a very special garden designed to encourage outdoor learning and recreation for young children.

Named the 'Back to Nature' garden, the design struck a chord with royal fans and parents across the UK.

Inspired by her own childhood memories, Kate's creation aimed to spark "special moments that will be created and treasured by families now and in the future."

The design itself was impressive - featuring a rope swing, climbing steps and plenty of greenery.

"I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together," Kate said of the design at the time.

Clearly, the sentiment still rings true.

This week, Kate and William's official Instagram page shared another special image of the garden while the Duchess was working on it last year.

The 38-year-old can be seen getting well and truly stuck in, her hair pulled back in a rough bun, she wears a casual button-down shirt and blue jeans and sneakers.

We've certainly never seen the Duchess quite like this before - but we're completely inspired to overhaul our own gardens now (if we hadn't already done so in quarantine...)

The image also came with a very special announcement.

"One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital!" The caption read.

What’s more, fans previously got a sneak peek of the Cambridges at home, when the Palace last year shared a gorgeous video of the family of five playing in Kate's garden design. YouTube

The statement invited people across the UK and beyond to join the show "for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts, all from the comfort of your own home."

The caption ended: "The Duchess's Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors."

