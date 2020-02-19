Many have claimed Kate's comments are a dig at Meghan. Getty Images

But, many have already suggested that this could have been a subtle dig at Meghan.

“It’s interesting, I thought her statement about feeling it was something she wanted to give to the public was in direct contrast to Harry and Meghan,” royal commentator Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea podcast Royals.

“Of course, there were all the shenanigans about them and their baby and where it was going to be born and how it was going to be announced and whether or not they will show the baby and I loved the real clarity of William and Kate.

“’Yes were having a baby, yes I am pregnant, yes I am sick, yes I have had it, here I am a few hours later with the baby.’

Kate and William presented Prince George to the world hours after giving birth. Getty Images

“A lot of the commentary has been about the fact that this is unreal expectation for women having to stand there in your clothes looking immaculate hours after birth, and I totally get that, but that is part of being royal.”

