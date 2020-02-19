Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to wait several days before introducing their newborn baby to the world rather than appearing just hours after birth, like Kate Middleton, was in contrast with royal tradition.
Watch: Kate Middleton talks holding Prince George for the first time
While the Duchess of Cambridge had previously remained silent on the subject, she recently spoke out.
Speaking on the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Kate provided a rare glimpse into her private life, saying she found the post-birth public photo a “slightly terrifying” experience.
Of course, she also revealed that she recognised it was an important part of royal life.
“Both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about,” she said. “For us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.”
Many have claimed Kate's comments are a dig at Meghan.
Getty Images
But, many have already suggested that this could have been a subtle dig at Meghan.
“It’s interesting, I thought her statement about feeling it was something she wanted to give to the public was in direct contrast to Harry and Meghan,” royal commentator Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea podcast Royals.
“Of course, there were all the shenanigans about them and their baby and where it was going to be born and how it was going to be announced and whether or not they will show the baby and I loved the real clarity of William and Kate.
“’Yes were having a baby, yes I am pregnant, yes I am sick, yes I have had it, here I am a few hours later with the baby.’
Kate and William presented Prince George to the world hours after giving birth.
Getty Images
“A lot of the commentary has been about the fact that this is unreal expectation for women having to stand there in your clothes looking immaculate hours after birth, and I totally get that, but that is part of being royal.”