Kate reportedly had a different name picked out for little George. Getty

Meanwhile a pal close to William and Kate said the Duchess of Cambridge didn't want to know the sex of their first born, saying he wanted it to be a surprise.

”When I saw William a few weeks before the birth he said they didn't know [the baby's gender] and didn't want to find out.

"He said there are so few surprises in life — this was one he wanted to keep.

William and Kate with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Getty

“Kate said she thought it was a boy because the baby kicked so much."

George was born on 22nd July, 2013 and the royal mum and dad opted to name him after the Queen’s father, King George VI.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Getty

Kate did however manage to retain her favourite name – as the prince’s full name is George Alexander Louis.