Kate Middleton reportedly had a completely different name picked out for Prince George when he was born.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair back in 2013 that the Duchess of Cambridge had her heart set on Alexander.
Katie wrote: “Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise.
“Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn.”
"Kate was reported to have affectionately referred to her bump as ‘our little grape’ while she was pregnant, and there was a flurry of betting on possible names.”
Kate reportedly had a different name picked out for little George.
Meanwhile a pal close to William and Kate said the Duchess of Cambridge didn't want to know the sex of their first born, saying he wanted it to be a surprise.
”When I saw William a few weeks before the birth he said they didn't know [the baby's gender] and didn't want to find out.
"He said there are so few surprises in life — this was one he wanted to keep.
William and Kate with their children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
“Kate said she thought it was a boy because the baby kicked so much."
George was born on 22nd July, 2013 and the royal mum and dad opted to name him after the Queen’s father, King George VI.
Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Kate did however manage to retain her favourite name – as the prince’s full name is George Alexander Louis.