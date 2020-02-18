"It took us a bit of time to get ourselves settled and going again but that’s the beauty, I suppose of having a new-born baby.

"You are pulled to your toughest and most unknown places that you hadn’t necessarily even thought about before."

The 38-year-old also opened up about how her Middleton upbringing influences how she raises George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"I had a very happy childhood. It was great fun – I’m very lucky, I’ve come from a very strong family – my parents were hugely dedicated to us – my siblings," she explained.

"I really appreciate now as a parent how much they sacrificed for us.

"They would come to every sports match – I was very keen on sport – they came to every sports match, they’d be the ones on the side-line shouting, and we’d always have our family holidays together.

"But I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things and actually I see that now with my own children, life now is so busy, so distracting and actually sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment.

"I remember that from my childhood – doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures."