The mum-of-three told the children that the song ‘Happy Birthday’ was her youngest son’s favourite.

Unfortunately for royal fans, Prince Louis, was not able to enjoy the celebration as he was “tucked up in bed”, according to the Duchess.

Kate, who shares Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, with her husband Prince William, has spoken out about her children and parenting a lot lately, as she toured the UK to promote her 5 Big Questions survey.

Kate confessed that she isn't immune to parenting pressures and feels "guilt" every time she leaves Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to carry out her royal duties.

Kate made the devastating confession on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

As the wife of Prince William, Kate often travels the UK and the globe to fulfil her royal role.

Just like other mums, the Duchess revealed how leaving her trio at home is a “constant challenge”.

This, she said, is especially prevalent when they ask her why she can’t stay with them.

When asked by the podcast’s host, Giovanna Fletcher, whether she feels the so-common “mum guilt”, Kate replied: "Yes absolutely - and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying.

"Yep - all the time, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here - George and Charlotte were like 'Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?'

"It's a constant challenge - you hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren't necessarily working and aren't pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life."

She added how she often feels guilty over the parenting decisions she makes.

She said: "You're always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby."