The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton just gave her most candid interview yet for the podcast, Happy Mum Happy Baby.

The podcast hosted by Giovanna Fletcher features frank conversations with mums and dads about all aspects of parenthood.

During the chat the duchess talked about her favourite photo of her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

“I have this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell and it really – for me – moments like that mean so much to me as a parent and I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they are small, even if we – I – don’t have time, but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do, sort of create relationships and happy environments and experiences," she said.

Now, the duchess has shared the photo for everyone to see and it is absolutely adorable.