The photo was taken at Anmer Hall last UK spring by Kate herself and shows Charlotte wearing a grey jumper with her hair tied back into a ponytail.
Kate took part in the podcast to help promote her landmark initiative 5 Big Questions, but the duchess also spoke openly about some of her experiences of motherhood including how nervous she was introducing her son Prince George to the world hours after his birth.
“Everyone had been so supportive and both [Prince] William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important,” she said.
“But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions.”