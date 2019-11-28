The Senorita singer revealed she took the pencil from Kensington Palace after being dared by BBC Radio 1 host Greg James.

"I haven't mentioned this story at all because you told me not to. We're in Kensington Palace for the Teen Hero Awards," Greg said in an interview with Camila on Radio 1 yesterday. "We were about to meet William and Kate, and I said 'you've got to steal something, steal that pencil.'"

"I was like you triple doggy dare me?" Camilla said – which Greg admitted to doing. "You can't not do a triple doggy dare. If there's anything I've learnt in my life it's that, so I did it."

"And then you, to one of the Palace people, called me out on it and you were like 'she stole a pencil', and I was like oh my God," she continued, before apologising. "I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate."

When BBC Radio 1 shared the moment on Twitter and tagged the Kensington Royal account, they replied with a pair of eyes emoji.