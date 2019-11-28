Greg then responded to the tweet with "uh-oh" before adding "Thank you @Camila_Cabello for deflecting the Charlotte handshake news story. Mission accomplished."
Recently, the radio host was in trouble with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after he mocked their daughter, Princess Charlotte on her first day of school, at Thomas's Battersea in London. Greg allegedly laughed at the four-year-old for shaking hands with her teacher.
William and Kate approached Greg when he visited the palace before the Teen Hero Awards. He said: "They said: ‘We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte’s first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing'."
"I went: ‘Oh God, no!’" he added. "They’d heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day."
"They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile," the presenter continued, before saying he was sure "it’s all absolutely fine."
William and Kate had hosted Radio 1's Teen Heroes at Kensington Palace for the past four years, according to Express. The royal couple allegedly provided guests with sandwiches, cakes and fruit. Pop-star Camila claimed she was "honoured" to meet William and Kate during her visit.
"I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," she stated. "Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational."
"Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing, and they really blew me away."