New Idea understands that George will be guided by his mum, Kate, as he prepares to be king one day. Getty

“As part of William’s plans, they want to do a lot more overseas engagements, sometimes as a couple, other times solo, but make them shorter,” says a source. “This was done with George in mind, so he can come along and learn how it all works without him missing too much school.”

Currently, plans are secretly underway for Kate, 40, to take George on her next tour. It’ll most likely happen when he’s on a break from school.

Palace insiders believe the arrangement is the “perfect way” for shy George to start learning the royal ropes.

Currently, plans are secretly underway for Kate, 40, to take George on her next tour. Getty

Like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, before her, Kate’s focus is on early childhood initiatives, so she’s often meeting youngsters around George’s age.

“It’s perfect,” continues the source. “Ideally, George will gain confidence and understanding of what it’s like out there for kids his own age from all walks of life, by meeting them with her.

“That way, William can take on the heavier stuff like mental health and climate change, which he worries would be too great of a burden for a boy still so young.”

George’s great-grandmother the Queen is said to be proud he’s getting stuck in to his lifetime of service already. Getty

Meanwhile, George’s great-grandmother the Queen is said to be proud he’s getting stuck in to his lifetime of service already.

The Queen was just two years older than George is now when she learnt she would one day rule.

“She knows all too well that George is starting to understand what lays ahead.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!