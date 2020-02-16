Kate Middleton has opened up about her terrifying experience with childbirth in her first podcast interview. Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge says she was “not the happiest of pregnant people”, courtesy of morning sickness. SEE IT: Kate Middleton opens up about terrifying birth experience with George

“I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour. It was hugely powerful,” the royal told host Giovanna Fletcher.



The mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis said giving birth to her first was "slightly terrifying, i'm not going to lie".

"Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about and we're hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.