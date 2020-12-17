Kate (left) met Prince William (right) in 2001 at the University of St Andrews. Getty

What is Kate Middleton's full name?

Kate Middleton was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, however after her marriage to Prince William she is now known as the Duchess of Cambridge.

Who are Kate Middleton parents?

Kate was born into a middleclass family and her parents Carole (nee Goldsmith) and Michael Middleton were a flight attendant and flight dispatcher. They later formed the company Party Pieces which sells party supplies and is worth an estimated $60million.

Does Kate Middleton have any siblings?

Kate has two siblings. She has a younger sister Pippa, 35, who is expecting her first child with hedge fund manager James Matthews and younger brother James, 31 who is owner of company Boomf.

How tall is Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton is 1.75 or 5’7 tall so substantially smaller than her husband Prince William who stands at 1.91 or 6 ‘2.

What is Kate Middleton net worth?

Kate is worth in the region of $7million however her husband is worth in the region of $45million so as his wife, she doesn’t need to worry too much financially!

Where did Kate Middleton go to school?

Kate Middleton went to St Andrew’s school in Berkshire then moved to Downe House School in the same area before boarding at Marlborough College in Wiltshire. Kate later went onto obtain an MA in history of art at St Andrews University in Scotland.

Was Kate Middleton part of a nude photo scandal?

Six years ago topless photos of Kate Middleton were leaked while the family were vacationing in France. The couple was staying at the private chateau of Queen Elizabeth’s nephew, Viscount David Linley and the images were later published in Closer magazine and a trial is currently underway for invasion of privacy against the paparazzi and editors.

Is Kate Middleton religious?

Kate was baptised at St Andrews in Berkshire and she was confirmed into the Church of England just before she married Prince William who is set to become the Supreme Governor of the Church of England one day.

Does Kate Middleton smoke?

Rumours have circled that Kate has been photographed smoking in the past, but presently she does not smoke.

Does Kate Middleton wear a tiara?

Kate wore a tiara for her wedding day which has nearly 1,000 diamonds in total and was purchased from Cartier in 1936 as an anniversary gift from King George VI to his wife. She has also worn the Lotus Flower or Papyrus tiara which belonged to the Queen Mother and was originally a necklace. She’s also worn Princess Diana’s Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara on several occasions.

Has Kate Middleton ever spoken about her diet?

Kate Middleton has previously tried the Dukan diet to shed weight before her wedding and after giving birth to her two children. The diet consists of a high protein, low carb diet full of plenty of fresh vegetables. In 2014, Kate also went on the raw food diet

Who has Kate Middleton dated before William?

Before she married her prince, Kate dated three men: her first love Wiliem Marx who she met in Marlborough College in 2000, then Rupert Finch a lawyer who she briefly dated at the University of St Andrews in 2001 and Henry Ropner, who she saw while during the time she briefly spilt from Prince William in 2007.

How did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?

Kate met Prince William in 2001 at the University of St Andrews. She caught his eye while on stage modelling a see through lace dress in 2002.

When did Kate Middleton get engaged?

Kate and Prince William announced their engagement on October 20, 2010. William proposed to Kate while they were holidaying in Africa at a secluded log cabin in Kenya.

When did Kate Middleton get married?

Kate Middleton and Prince William got married on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. The build up to their big day was said to be the same as the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

How much did Kate Middleton's engagement ring cost?

Originally owned by Princess Diana, Kate’s stunning engagement ring was valued around $50,000. However, the 12-carat sapphire, surrounded by 14 diamonds is said to be worth in the region of $600,000 today.

How much did made Kate Middleton's wedding dress cost?

Designed by British designer Sarah Burton, the dress consisted of an ivory satin bodice with intricate lace applique and long lace sleeves. On the back of the dress there were 58 buttons and the bridal train was over two metres long. The dress is estimated to have cost in the region of $500,000.

Who were Kate Middleton's bridesmaids?

Kate Middleton’s bridesmaids were the Queen’s grandneice Margarita Armstrong-Jones who was just eight at the time, granddaughter of the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and her ex husband Andrew Parker Bowles, Eliza Lopes, who was just three at the time and Prince Edward and the Sophie the Countess of Wessex’s daughter Louise Windsor.

Does Kate Middleton like Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are said to be close friends but not BFFS. ‘I do hear plenty to suggest that they’re quite different people and that have quite different interests and that Meghan is quite independent and very confident and very keen to I think establish her own network of friends over here in London,’ Royal expert Katie Nicholl told InStyle. ‘So that’s certainly not to say she’s snubbed Kate in any way. I think they do spend time together. But I think Meghan’s keen not to rely too much on Kate and to have her own friends as well.’

What does Kate Middleton look like without makeup?

Kate has a naturally beautiful face and she can own an off-duty look with ease. Her flawless skin and stunning features pull off a make-up free look perfectly.

What makeup does Kate Middleton use?

Kate is a big fan of Bobbi Brown foundation, pink lipstick, blush and dark brow kit, Yves Saint Laurent concealer, Urban Decay eyeshadow palette in smoky brown and Lancome eyeliner and mascara.

What is Kate Middleton skin care routine?

Kate is said to use a number of products including Laura Mercier moisturiser, Karin Herzog Vita-A-Kombi 1 to shrink pores, Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, and is a long-time fan of Nivea Visage Pure & Natural Day Cream.

How many kids does Kate Middleton have?

Kate Middleton has three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3 and Prince Louis, who was born April 2018.

Is Kate Middleton pregnant again?

Kate Middleton is not currently pregnant although she is rumoured to be trying for a fourth child. In June Kate was rumoured to be pregnant by Life & Style magazine. ‘Kate is showing all the signs of pregnancy, and she and William have always said they wanted four children to complete their family. Actually, William would like to have five kids — but Kate thinks four is enough!’ the source told the publication.

Will Kate Middleton become queen?

When Prince William then takes the throne and becomes the King of England, Kate will then be named the Queen Consort.