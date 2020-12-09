During her and William's royal train trip, the Duchess of Cambridge (pictured) sported a black, snakeskin clutch. The handbag sold out online just hours later. Getty

The news is sure to come as a blow to the Duchess of Sussex, whose 2018 appearance wearing the designers’ strawberry midi-tote bag saw the product sell out in 24 hours - much slower than her sister-in-law's public appearance garnered.

And, when it comes to upstaging her sister-in-law, a handbag is not the only statement Kate has made on this tour.

Strathberry (who makes the handbags), is reportedly one of the Duchess of Sussex's (left) favourite brands. Getty

Royal commentary is suggesting that this royal train trip has been Kate and Will's chance to emphasise all the work they do as part of the Crown, while at the same time reminding the public that Meghan and Harry are not providing the same services.

Speaking to the Telegraph, a royal source has suggested that the train trip has “reinforced the value of the royal family as natural actors of state”, reminding the public that the Duke and Duchess “are not celebrities.”

Two people, however, who are reportedly quite hungry for some fame are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves.

Royal commentary is suggesting that this royal train trip has been Kate (pictured) and Will's chance to emphasise all the work they do as part of the Crown. Getty

Speaking to Express, Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic – an organisation campaigning for the abolishment of the monarchy and the instalment of a head of state - suggested that Meghan and Harry are “desperate to stay in the spotlight.”

Smith claimed that, when it comes to success, the Sussexes “want to do it on their own terms, in their own way."

"The problem is that their only claim to fame is having been royals," he added.

“Because they walked away from that the interest in them is going to wane over the next few years. They are going to struggle to keep people interested because they really don’t have anything to offer.”